3 injured in shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say three people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s near east side.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers heard gunshots and responded to a Marathon gas station near 10th Street and Rural Street.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says an altercation of some kind led to the shooting. One victim stayed on the scene, and two others fled in separate vehicles. They were both located at other locations.

Police said all three victims’ injuries appeared to be non life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information about the shootings can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).