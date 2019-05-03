× Colts announce signings of 9 undrafted free agents

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts announced the signings of nine undrafted free agents.

Added to the roster were:

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin

Wide receiver Penny Hart

Kicker Clayton Hatfield

Tight end Hale Hentges

Defensive end Jegs Jegede

Cornerback Jamal Peters

Cornerback Chris Rayford

Defensive tackle Johnny Robinson

Defensive tackle Jordan Thompson

Dulin, 6-1, 215 pounds, played in 39 career games (29 starts) at Malone University and compiled 189 receptions for 3,188 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 53 times for 387 yards and three touchdowns. As a returner, Dulin totaled 77 kickoff returns for 1,847 yards and three touchdowns and five punt returns for 33 yards. He finished as the program’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, all-purpose yards and kickoff return touchdowns. Dulin ranked second in all-time receiving touchdowns and third in total touchdowns in Malone history. As a senior in 2018, he earned numerous awards, including Great Midwest Athletic Conference Offensive Back of the Year, G-MAC Special Teams Player of the Year, First Team All-G-MAC, Second Team All-Super Region 1 (as a return specialist) and was a nominee for the Harlon Hill Trophy (Division II College Football Player of the Year). In 2018, Dulin started all 10 games and caught 61 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns. He registered 13 rushes for 120 yards and one touchdown as well as 28 kickoff returns for 836 yards and three touchdowns. Dulin ranked second among all players in Division II and led all wide receivers in NCAA football (FBS, FCS, DII or DIII) with 194.7 all-purpose yards per game. His three kickoff return touchdowns were the most in Division II. In 2017, Dulin earned First Team All-G-MAC honors after starting all 10 games and compiling 59 receptions for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns. He started all nine games in 2016 and caught 50 passes for 825 yards and four touchdowns. As a freshman in 2015, Dulin saw action in all 10 games and tallied 19 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

Hart, 5-8, 180 pounds, appeared in 39 games at Georgia State and totaled 202 receptions for 2,950 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also totaled 13 carries for 28 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 319 yards and 16 punt returns for 200 yards and one touchdown. Hart finished fourth in Sun Belt Conference history in career receiving yards and seventh in career receptions. In school history, he ranks among the best in receptions (second), receiving yards (third), touchdown receptions (second), touchdowns scored (second) and all-purpose yards (second). Hart was a three-time Sun Belt Conference selection, including first-team (2015, 2017) and third-team (2018). In 2018, he caught 49 passes for 669 yards and two touchdowns. Hart also tallied nine punt returns for 158 yards and one touchdown. He led the Sun Belt Conference in 2017 with a school-record 74 receptions for 1,121 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2016, Hart played in only two games due to injury and collected eight receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown. As a freshman in 2015, he played in 13 games and caught 71 passes for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns en route to being named Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt. Hart tied the program season records for receptions and touchdown receptions. He also set a Sun Belt freshman record for receiving yards.

Hatfield, 5-9, 185 pounds, played in 42 career games at Texas Tech. He converted 50-of-59 field goal attempts (84.8 percent) and 195-of-201 PATs for 345 points. Hatfield handled kickoff duties and registered 96 touchbacks on 204 attempts. He finished among the best in school history in field goals made (tied-first), field goal percentage (first), PATs made (second), total points (third) and consecutive field goals made (first with 11). In 2018, Hatfield played in 12 games and connected on 17-of-19 field goal attempts (89.5 percent) and was a perfect 55-of-55 on PATs. He ranked sixth in the nation in field goal percentage and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, annually given to the top kicker in college football. Hatfield was a First Team All-Big 12 selection by the league’s coaches and earned Second Team All-Big 12 recognition from the Associated Press. He appeared in only six games in 2017 due to injury and converted six-of-10 field goals and was a perfect 22-of-22 on PATs. In 2016, Hatfield saw action in 12 games and made 13-of-14 field goals and 65-of-70 PATs. He appeared in 12 games in 2015 and converted 14-of-16 field goals and 53-of-54 PATs. Hatfield redshirted as a true freshman in 2014 and did not see game action.

Hentges, 6-4, 254 pounds, saw action in 58 games (27 starts) at Alabama and compiled 15 receptions for 124 yards and six touchdowns while playing primarily as a blocking tight end. As a senior in 2018, he played in all 15 games (nine starts) and caught four passes for 34 yards and three touchdowns while serving as one of the Crimson Tide’s four permanent team captains. Hentges was selected as the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year by the conference’s coaches and earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors. He was also a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership. Hentges saw action in all 14 games (13 starts) in 2017 and tallied seven receptions for 75 yards and three touchdowns. In 2016, he appeared in all 15 games (three starts) and collected three catches for 10 yards. As a freshman in 2015, Hentges saw action in 14 games (two starts) and caught one pass for five yards.

Jegede, 6-5, 273 pounds, appeared in 24 games at Valdosta State and finished with 37 tackles (20 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one pass defensed and three blocked kicks. In 2018, he played in nine games and recorded 22 tackles (14 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two blocked kicks. Jegede saw action in eight games in 2017 and totaled 12 tackles (four solo), half a tackle for loss and one blocked kick. In 2016, he appeared in seven games and compiled three tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed. Prior to transferring to Valdosta State, Jegede played two seasons of basketball at the College of Central Florida. As a freshman, he received Mid-Florida Conference honorable mention recognition and was named to the Mid-Florida Conference All-Academic Team.

Peters, 6-1, 219 pounds, saw action in 46 games (16 starts) at Mississippi State and totaled 99 tackles (56 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 13 passes defensed, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2018, he played in 10 games (nine starts) and tallied 33 tackles (24 solo) 1.0 tackle for loss and four passes defensed. Peters appeared in 12 games (three starts) in 2017 and compiled 23 tackles (eight solo), three passes defensed, one interception (returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery. In 2016, he saw action in 12 games (two starts) and registered 18 tackles (12 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, four passes defensed, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Peters appeared in 12 games (two starts) in 2015 and finished with 25 tackles (12 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two passes defensed.

Rayford, 5-10, 199 pounds, played in 52 games (11 starts) at Mississippi State and totaled 55 tackles (38 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was a two-time member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2016 and 2018). In 2018, Rayford appeared in all 13 games (two starts) and compiled 13 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He saw action in all 13 games (six starts) in 2017 and recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. In 2016, Rayford played in all 13 games (three starts) and finished with 23 tackles (16 solo). He appeared in all 13 games in 2015 and tallied five tackles (three solo). Rayford redshirted as a true freshman in 2014.

Robinson, 6-0, 292 pounds, appeared in 42 games at Charleston Southern and finished with 123 tackles (52 solo), 23.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He was a two-time First Team All-Big South Conference choice (2017 and 2018). In 2018, Robinson started all 11 games and registered 37 tackles (16 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. He played in 10 games in 2017 and tallied 35 tackles (17 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one pass defensed. In 2016, Robinson saw action in 10 games and compiled 35 tackles (14 solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss. He appeared in 11 games (three starts) in 2015 and collected 16 tackles (five solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

Thompson, 6-2, 284 pounds, played in 51 games (38 starts) at Northwestern and compiled 91 tackles (35 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles. In 2018, he started 13 games and tallied 30 tackles (12 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Thompson started all 13 games in 2017 and finished with 26 tackles (eight solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. In 2016, he played in 12 games (10 starts) and recorded 20 tackles (eight solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and one pass defensed. Thompson appeared in all 13 games (two starts) in 2015 and collected 15 tackles (seven solo), half a tackle for loss and one pass defensed.