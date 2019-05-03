× FBI looking to identify Indianapolis bank robber

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Detectives is asking for the public’s help in identifying an Indianapolis bank robber.

The robbery took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Huntington Bank on North Pennsylvania Street.

Surveillance photos show a man, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with an Indiana Pacers baseball cap, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants presenting a robbery demand note before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is active and anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).