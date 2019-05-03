× Former Center Grove employee faces ‘financial crimes’ investigation, school and police confirm

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A former employee for the Center Grove Community School Corporation faces an investigation into “financial crimes.”

That’s according to the school district, which sent a pair of emails to parents this week to let them know about the investigation.

A message from Superintendent Richard A. Arkanoff said the school was cooperating:

“Center Grove is aware of an investigation underway involving a former employee. We immediately alerted authorities to this situation and are cooperating fully with their investigation. We look forward to seeing justice served in this case and will continue to do whatever we can to assist with the investigation.”

In a later message, Arkanoff emphasized that the investigation concerned a “financial situation” and didn’t involve any students.

Friday morning, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the existence of a “criminal investigation at the request of Center Grove School Corporation.”

“This investigation does not pertain to any students or children,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “It is a financial crimes investigation.”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide further details about the case, saying the investigation is “currently being worked diligently.”