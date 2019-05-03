IMPD confiscates 14 guns, $19K in cash, drugs from southwest side home
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police said they hit the “jackpot” while serving a search warrant.
They arrested four people in the first block of North High School Road after a lengthy investigation. One of the people has a lengthy criminal history and is a known gang member.
“He will get extra special charges as a Serious Violent Felon in possession of a boatload of guns. It’s a real charge, google it,” IMPD wrote in their Facebook post.
IMPD confiscated the following items:
- Over half of a pound of Meth
- Over 7 lbs of Marijuana
- $19,000+ in cash
- 2 assault rifles
- 1 rifle
- 1 shotgun
- 10 handguns
- 129 THC Vape cartridges
- 18 packages of THC edibles