× IMPD confiscates 14 guns, $19K in cash, drugs from southwest side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police said they hit the “jackpot” while serving a search warrant.

They arrested four people in the first block of North High School Road after a lengthy investigation. One of the people has a lengthy criminal history and is a known gang member.

“He will get extra special charges as a Serious Violent Felon in possession of a boatload of guns. It’s a real charge, google it,” IMPD wrote in their Facebook post.

IMPD confiscated the following items: