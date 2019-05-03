Investigation, traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest in Martinsville

Posted 11:10 AM, May 3, 2019, by

Shandy Freeman

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 39-year-old man on methamphetamine-related charges Wednesday afternoon.

Shandy Freeman of Martinsville was driving a pickup truck on Ohio Street and when a Morgan County sheriff’s deputy pulled him over.

Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section detectives had informed the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department that Freeman’s Indiana driver’s license had been suspended. A Martinsville police officer was then called to assist and arrived with a K-9 unit.

Inspection of the pickup truck led to the discovery of two digital scales, three plastic bags of plant material and a silver tin containing 116 grams of a crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Freeman was arrested and charged with dealing and possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

