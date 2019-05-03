Mooresville High School student continues to inspire with her art after death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A Mooresville High School student is continuing to inspire her community to create art months after her death.

Kiersten Woodward died in a car accident on December 3. It was just a week before she was to be inducted into the National Honors Society.

“They inducted her posthumously," her mother Jill Woodward said. “You know that people love your kids, but I don’t know we knew the impact of what she has done for others.”

The talented artist split time at Herron and Mooresville High School. Her friends and family said her passing pulled her community together.

“I was amazed to see that glue hold an entire community together," her friend Elizabeth Kasper said. “She was definitely a breath of fresh air for a lot of people.”

“I wrote a song for her and that kind of helps me get through," said Herron High School student Samantha Shelton.

Friday night, her art was on display at Mooresville High, along with work from other students. The event is a fundraiser with the proceeds going to the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

In the fall, her family will be holding a concert at the Sycamore at Mallow Run. Proceeds from the event will go to build scholarships for students at Mooresville and Herron high schools.