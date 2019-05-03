Noblesville teacher Jason Seaman wins Norwegian Cruise Line vacation after receiving 15,000 votes

Posted 9:25 AM, May 3, 2019

Noblesville West Middle School teacher Jason Seaman

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Congratulations to Noblesville West Middle School teacher Jason Seaman.

He is one of the 30 teachers who won a seven-day cruise from Norwegian Cruise Line for Teacher Appreciation Month.

He received nearly 15,000 votes ad came in second place overall.

He’s now eligible to win one of three grand prizes of $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 for his school.

A parent nominated Seaman for saving lives when a student shot him and a fellow student in his classroom. Seaman tackled the gunman and pinned him to the ground, causing him to drop the weapon.

