Police: Greenwood burglary suspect stashed stolen TV in trunk, hid under van

GREENWOOD, Ind. – It didn’t take police long to find a burglary suspect in Greenwood last month.

On April 23, a man called police after realizing someone was in his house, according to the Greenwood Police Department. The man checked his security camera and saw someone standing near his car, a red 2009 Lexus IS250. The man also heard a door slam; when he thought the intruder was gone, he realized his car had been stolen.

Other items were missing from inside the home, including a 65” TV, an Xbox One, controller, some games and a MacBook Pro. The intruder had also rifled through the victim’s girlfriend’s car, taking a purse and some sunglasses. The purse contained the woman’s wallet with a driver’s license, credit cards and a debit card.

A small upstairs safe was also missing; it contained about $1,200 in cash along with birth certificates, credit cards and an urn containing ashes of the victim’s father.

Police said the couple left the downstairs windows open overnight; someone had cut through one of the screens and climbed into the home.

The victim checked his home security camera and observed a man with a neck tattoo looking around the Lexus and climbing inside. Just before 2:30 a.m., the security camera was knocked loose and stopped recording.

Soon after police left the home, the victim called dispatchers to let them know that his girlfriend’s debit card was being used at the Meijer store located on State Road 135.

Upon arrival, police located the Lexus with a large TV sticking out of the trunk parked at the Meijer gas station. A female juvenile was sitting on the passenger’s seat and got out of the vehicle as ordered. When police asked her where the driver was, she pointed to a man who was lying under a van about 30 feet away.

Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Justin Allen, had offered to help a woman change a tire shortly before officers arrived. He was hiding under the van when police arrived.

Police took Allen into custody and said he had several credit cards in his pockets. They also found him with the stolen driver’s license of the victim’s girlfriend and various rewards cards belonging to her. He was in possession of the key fob for the stolen Lexus, police said.

The girl who was with Allen said he told her he’d bought the car from a “friend” for $8,000. The same “friend” had also given him a TV, an Xbox and a Michael Kors wallet, she told police.

A worker at Meijer told police she saw Allen in the parking lot early in the morning. He was “acting strangely” and removing items from inside the car.

Police found the TV, Xbox One, MacBook Pro and other stolen items inside the Lexus, including the missing urn. Investigators also noticed Allen had a neck tattoo similar to the one seen in surveillance video from the victim’s home. Additional security footage showed Allen using the stolen debit card at the Meijer store, police said.

Allen is charged with burglary, a Level 4 felony carrying a sentence between two and 12 years.