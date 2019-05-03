Second baby duck rescue in week for Wayne Township firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Local ducks are getting themselves into trouble this spring, but luckily the Wayne Township Fire Department is around to bail them out.

For the second time in a little over a week, Engine 83 was called out Thursday evening to rescue ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

The department joked on Twitter that the chief will be requesting extra funds to create “Indiana’s 1st Baby Duck Rescue Team.”

But all’s well that ends well: Firefighters were able to reunite the baby ducks with their mom and siblings at a nearby pond.

Engine 83’s first duck rescue of the season happened on April 24.