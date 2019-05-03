Showers exit Friday morning; rain chances return for 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms are moving away from the Indianapolis area as a cold front travels over the state this Friday morning. The wind direction will shift out of the north during the morning commute and temperatures will drop. Our northwestern counties have already dropped into the upper 40s! The boundary will result in cooler weather for our Friday as the area begins to dry out.

Cloud cover will linger throughout the day, but there could be a few breaks in clouds as we head into the afternoon. Highs will peak into the mid-60s late in the day with temperatures falling back into the lower 60s by first pitch at the Indianapolis Indians game.

Rain chances will creep back up during the overnight hours as lows drop near 50 degrees. If you plan on running or watching the Mini Marathon Saturday morning, be prepared for a few showers. Scattered rain will travel over the state Saturday with a cooler than normal highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday is going to be the pick of the weekend! High pressure will provide central Indiana with more sunshine and a break from rain. Temperatures will also recover and become more seasonal for early May. Highs in the 70s return early next work week!