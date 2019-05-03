Tracking weekend rain chances before sunshine returns

We’re setup for a great Friday night. The clouds are sticking around but the morning rain has moved out of the area. The passage of a cold front has shifted our winds out of the N/NW bringing cooler air into the area. However, temperatures are only running a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Heading out to the ballpark tonight?? The weather is cooperating for some fun with the Indians and Friday night fireworks. Temperatures at first pitch will be in the mid 60’s before falling to the upper 50’s by the time you’re heading home.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Saturday. A boundary will lift north throughout the day bringing scattered rain to the area as low pressure slides across the state. The main threat for rain will be targeted south of I-70. However, that means there could be some rain around for the mini during the morning hours.

While chances for rain are lower during the morning, those watching along the sidelines should still have the rain gear ready. Good news for runners at the mini. Temperatures will start out a little cooler, in the low 50’s at race time.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only top out in the low 60’s. They’ll be running about 7 degrees below average for this time of year. Rain exits the area Saturday night and high pressure returns for a pleasant finish to the weekend and start of next week. The break from rain chances doesn’t last long. Showers return to the forecast by Tuesday afternoon.