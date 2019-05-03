Your Town Friday: Speedway and the IMS Museum map

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Speedway, Ind. - As you might expect, we're cruising into May by visiting Speedway for Your Town Friday!

The town was established in 1926, well after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was built in 1909.

Speedway's Main Street looks much different than it did even just a couple years ago. Construction is constant and the revitalization isn't stopping. Much of it is race-themed and the main drag is within walking distance to IMS.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum opened in 1956.

It's hallowed ground to many race fans and a century of history is housed there.

Bernie Sewell supervises all the hosts at the IMS Museum.

"It’s a special place," said Bernie. "My dad worked here for 40 years and I’ve been coming since I was about 11 years old. He was a fireman for a few years and then he went to USAC and was an observer."

After Bernie retired he figured there was no better place to spend his days than the museum.

One of his favorite items inside isn't an old photo, car or trophy. It's a big map on the wall!

"Every time someone comes in, we ask them to put a pin on where they’re from. We have people that come from all over the world and it’s not just the race itself. It’s year round. We have visitors from countries around the world every day."

Once the map gets 4,000 pins, they start over. That's done regularly. In fact, the current map was put up in January and Bernie expects to change it out by the end of May.

The guest book tells a similar story.

May's visitor's won't get to take a lap around the track because that would clearly be risky, but you will get to see the new Mario Andretti exhibit.

The IMS Museum is open every day of the year except Thanksgiving and Christmas.