INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 4, so hurry to Downtown Comics to grab tons of free comics and hang out with the Circle City Ghostbusters who will be holding a fundraiser to benefit the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

Sitting down with FOX59 is Doug Stephenson of Downtown Comics and Andrew Beymer of the Circle City Ghostbusters to talk more about Free Comic Book Day fun and putting costumes to use for a good cause!