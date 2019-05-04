Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Local food writer Karen Kennedy's new book presents the hardworking restaurant owners and culinary superstars who built and continue to grow Hamilton County's vibrant food culture.

"Hamilton County Food: From Casual Grub to Gastropubs" documents the humble origins of the Hamilton County food scene, from early restaurateurs who made modest livings at mom-and-pop joints like Aunt Bea's Chicken in Noblesville and Brown's Drugstore in Carmel to new farm-to-table restaurants featuring ingredients from a multitude of growers and farmers' markets.

Included in the book as well is the booming craft beer scene, with breweries Four Day Ray, Mashcraft, Books and Brews and Barley Island, along with memories of teen romances blooming in joints like Aunt Bea's Chicken in Noblesville and Brown's Drugstore in Carmel.

So take a trip through time and appreciate all their is to eat in Hamilton County by picking up a copy for yourself on Amazon.