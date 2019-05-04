× Hit-and-run kills man working on truck

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A man died in a hit-and-run car crash late Friday night. The accident happened in Indianapolis’ near West side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department say a man was working on his truck outside of his home on W Michigan Street. They suspect he was underneath his Ford F-150 pick-up when someone driving a dark colored passenger car crashed into the victim and his truck. Police say the person driving the car then took off on foot and ran away from the crash.

The victim was transported to the Sidney & Louis Eskenazi Health Hospital with critical injuries. Despite doctors performing life-saving measures on the victim, he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been released as next of kin has not yet been notified.

IMPD detectives were dispatched to conduct an investigation and gather any potential evidence. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, but police suspect visibility may have been a factor since the crash happened at approximately 11:00 pm. FOX59 spoke to some of the victim’s neighbors on Michigan Street and they said it is a very busy road and were surprised to learn that someone was working underneath a vehicle at that late hour of the night. No information has been released on the identity of the suspect in the accident, but police did confirm that no arrests have been made.

Stay tuned to FOX59 for updates.