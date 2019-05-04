× Rain moves out tonight; great finish to the weekend

It’s been a soggy start to the weekend. This marks the 11th straight day with rain in the area. Good news! That streak is about to end. Scattered showers will ease into the evening, becoming more widely scattered before they finally diminish overnight.

So far, today, we’ve picked up 1/3 of inch of rain in Indianapolis. The rain totals will rise over the next few hours in the south and eastern parts of central Indiana before we finally dry out. Additional rain totals shouldn’t rise much more than a couple tenths of an inch today.

If you’re headed out to the ballpark today, most of the rain is projected to be east of Indianapolis. However, we can’t rule out a few stray, light showers in the area. Without the rainfall, the ground will likely still be wet if you have lawn seats. So, plan accordingly. Temperatures during game time will start in the upper 50’s and drop to the lower 50’s by the time you’re heading home.

Skies finally brighten and temperatures warm back to mild conditions on Sunday. This will be the day you’ll want to take care of any lawn work, or just enjoy the outdoors. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs near 70.

The sunshine and warmth spill over into Monday. A wind shift out of the southwest late Sunday night into Monday will bring temperatures to the mid 70’s to start the work week. However, the southwesterly wind flow will stream plenty moisture into central Indiana. With another unsettled weather pattern moving in starting Tuesday, we’ll be well setup to begin another string of rainy days.