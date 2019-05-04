× Rev kicks off May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The roar of IndyCar engines will soon reverberate through the concrete walls of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but before the racing, drivers and guest got the chance to celebrate their return to IMS with Rev.

A dinner and behind-the-scenes event, Rev is primarily a fundraiser to support Indiana University Health Foundation statewide trauma and critical care programs, including the IU Health Emergency Medical Center in the infield of the Speedway.

2013 Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan and his wife Lauren were honorary chairs of Rev this year and spoke with our Larra Overton on the red carpet at IMS.