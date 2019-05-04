× Silver Alert issued for missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 22-year-old Timothy Cohee Duckworth of Columbus Indiana.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating Duckworth’s disappearance after he was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Duckworth is said to be 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes and was last seen wearing a shirt and pants but no shoes.

Police believe Duckworth to be in extreme danger and say he may require medical assistance.

If you have any information related to Duckworth’s whereabouts please contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.