Soggy open to the weekend; break from showers on the way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steady rain has moved into downtown Indianapolis, which impacted runners participating in Indy’s Mini Marathon this Saturday morning. The rain is widespread over central Indiana and the heaviest rain will likely fall south of Indianapolis. Keep the rain gear nearby throughout the day because the showers are not going to move out anytime soon!

The rain activity will begin to wind down this evening, which is great news for those wanting to attend the Indianapolis Indians game. There could be a couple showers at first pitch (7:05 PM), but Indianapolis will gradually turn drier tonight.

Cloud cover is going to decrease overnight as higher pressure moves into the state. The dry air mass will finally provide the area with a break from rain! Skies will become mostly sunny through the second half of the weekend as highs rise back near 70 degrees.

We will kick off the work week dry with above average temperatures! Sunday and Monday will be the best days to get any outdoor work done because more rainy days return next week. A boundary will turn stationary over Indiana by mid-week and it will bring daily rain chances once again!