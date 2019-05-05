× 3 shot downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, IND– Three people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night. The incident happened on West Maryland Street in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed to FOX59 that at least 3 people were hurt in a shooting that happened near the downtown Hyatt Regency. The incident happened right before midnight Saturday night. It appears all 3 victims are in stable condition and were transferred to nearby hospitals for medical attention. The names or ages of the victims have not been released as police are currently in the early stages of their investigation.

