INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Avocado is all the rage, but how's it taste in a cocktail?

FOX59's resident mixologist Jason Foust returns to mix up some Cinco de Mayo cocktails that will leave you and your friends wishing every day was the fifth of May!

Try out these recipes and toast to the upcoming summer!

AVOCADO MARGARITA

1.5 oz Roca Patron Silver

.75 oz Patron Citronge Orange

.75 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.5 oz Coco Real

.75 oz Mango Juice

1/2 Avocado

Ice

Combine all ingredients in blender and mix until smooth. Pour into glass rimmed with Chili-Lime salt. Garnish with lime wedge.

CINCO DE CERVEZA

1.5 oz Patron Reposado

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup (equal parts sugar to water)

1 Tbsp Peach Marmalade

.5 oz Patron Citronge Orange

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Terre Haute Brewing Co. Odelay Mexican Lager

Combine Patron, lemon juice, simply syrup, marmalade, Patron Citronge orange and bitters in shaking tin with ice and shake vigorously to break up marmalade. Strain into ice filled Collins glass, then top with about 3 oz Mexican Lager. Garnish with orange slice.

