INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Avocado is all the rage, but how's it taste in a cocktail?
FOX59's resident mixologist Jason Foust returns to mix up some Cinco de Mayo cocktails that will leave you and your friends wishing every day was the fifth of May!
Try out these recipes and toast to the upcoming summer!
AVOCADO MARGARITA
- 1.5 oz Roca Patron Silver
- .75 oz Patron Citronge Orange
- .75 oz Lime Juice
- .5 oz Agave Nectar
- 1 oz Pineapple Juice
- .5 oz Coco Real
- .75 oz Mango Juice
- 1/2 Avocado
- Ice
- Combine all ingredients in blender and mix until smooth. Pour into glass rimmed with Chili-Lime salt. Garnish with lime wedge.
CINCO DE CERVEZA
- 1.5 oz Patron Reposado
- .75 oz Lemon Juice
- .5 oz Simple Syrup (equal parts sugar to water)
- 1 Tbsp Peach Marmalade
- .5 oz Patron Citronge Orange
- 2 Dashes Orange Bitters
- Terre Haute Brewing Co. Odelay Mexican Lager
- Combine Patron, lemon juice, simply syrup, marmalade, Patron Citronge orange and bitters in shaking tin with ice and shake vigorously to break up marmalade. Strain into ice filled Collins glass, then top with about 3 oz Mexican Lager. Garnish with orange slice.
STAY IN YOUR LANE
- 1 oz Patron Reposado
- 1 oz Angels Envy Port Finished Bourbon
- .5 oz Simple Syrup
- 2 Dashes Old Fashioned Bitters
- 2 Dashes Orange Bitters
- Combine all ingredients in glass, add ice, then stir to mix ingredients. Garnish with a lemon twist.