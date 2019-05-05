× Colts ink four rookies following minicamp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts continued their post-draft reshaping of their roster.

Following the three-day rookie minicamp, the team signed four rookies Sunday: kicker Cole Hedlund, defensive tackle Sterling Shippy, cornerback Shakial Taylor and linebacker Tre Thomas. Each player participated in minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Colts also waived kicker Clayton Hatfield, cornerback Chris Rayford and defensive end Anthony Winbush.

A capsule look at each signee:

Hedlund: 5’9″, 162 pounds out of North Texas. He played at Arkansas from 2014-17. In 35 collegiate games, he converted 33-of-46 field-goal attempts and 142-of-145 PATs. Last season, Hedlund converted 19-of-22 field goals and 51 of 54 PATs.

5’9″, 162 pounds out of North Texas. He played at Arkansas from 2014-17. In 35 collegiate games, he converted 33-of-46 field-goal attempts and 142-of-145 PATs. Last season, Hedlund converted 19-of-22 field goals and 51 of 54 PATs. Shippy: 5’11”, 295 pounds out of Alcorn State. In 34 games, he collected 94 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles.

5’11”, 295 pounds out of Alcorn State. In 34 games, he collected 94 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. Taylor: 5’11”, 175 pounds out of Kansas. Appeared in 21 games and finished with 55 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defenses. He returned one interception for a touchdown.

5’11”, 175 pounds out of Kansas. Appeared in 21 games and finished with 55 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defenses. He returned one interception for a touchdown. Thomas: 6’1″, 221 pounds out of Colorado State. In 51 games, 24 as a starter, he piled up 218 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.