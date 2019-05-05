Colts ink four rookies following minicamp
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts continued their post-draft reshaping of their roster.
Following the three-day rookie minicamp, the team signed four rookies Sunday: kicker Cole Hedlund, defensive tackle Sterling Shippy, cornerback Shakial Taylor and linebacker Tre Thomas. Each player participated in minicamp on a tryout basis.
The Colts also waived kicker Clayton Hatfield, cornerback Chris Rayford and defensive end Anthony Winbush.
A capsule look at each signee:
- Hedlund: 5’9″, 162 pounds out of North Texas. He played at Arkansas from 2014-17. In 35 collegiate games, he converted 33-of-46 field-goal attempts and 142-of-145 PATs. Last season, Hedlund converted 19-of-22 field goals and 51 of 54 PATs.
- Shippy: 5’11”, 295 pounds out of Alcorn State. In 34 games, he collected 94 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles.
- Taylor: 5’11”, 175 pounds out of Kansas. Appeared in 21 games and finished with 55 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defenses. He returned one interception for a touchdown.
- Thomas: 6’1″, 221 pounds out of Colorado State. In 51 games, 24 as a starter, he piled up 218 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception.
