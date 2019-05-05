Get out the bicycle and stay safe with these bike safety tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- May is National Bike Safety Month and with the warm weather and sunshine finally blossoming it may be time to jump on those bicycles and shed that winter weight.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Neal is no stranger to bicycle safety. A member of the sheriff department's bike patrol, Deputy Neal uses his position not only to help patrol the county's 12 parks but to also teach the community - and especially children - about bike safety.

“With the weather warming up and biking becoming more prevalent, we’re seeing more bike accidents,” says Deputy Neal. “We can't stress enough the importance of wearing a helmet as well as checking for loose chains, flat tires, and improperly adjusted seats.”

As part of the Hamilton County Sheriff Departments efforts to spread bike safety, the department holds Bike Rodeos at area schools and churches in order to give kids firsthand lessons.

“Most kids don’t know a thing about how to bicycle safely,” Neal explains. “This gives us the opportunity to take the kids through some biking drills, through cones and such. We talk to them about the importance of wearing a helmet and how to put it on properly.”

If you'd like to learn more about the Bike Patrol or host a Bike Rodeo at your school, church or scouting program, click here.