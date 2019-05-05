IN Focus: Carmel mayoral primary days away after contentious campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL - After an often bitter and contentious campaign full of scandals and accusations, Carmel voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the municipal primary.

Mayor Jim Brainard is seeking a seventh term in office, but has faced controversy in recent weeks after his Republican primary opponent Fred Glynn accused the Brainard campaign of bribery.

Brainard has also been accused of misconduct in recent weeks by the city's clerk-treasurer who is supporting Glynn in the primary. Brainard has denied the accusations, but would not agree to do an interview about the campaign and the controversies that have emerged in recent weeks.

Brainard was first elected mayor in 1995, and since then has led the suburban Indiana city through a period of unprecedented growth and development.

In the video above, we ask Glynn about the tone of this year's race and his hopes for Tuesday's primary.