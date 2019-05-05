× Plane crash in Anderson results in one person being airlifted

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have confirmed a small plane accident at Anderson Municipal Airport has resulted in one person being medically airlifted to a hospital.

Police said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Anderson Municipal Airport located along State Road 32 just east of the city of Anderson.

The extent of the injury isn’t known at this time nor is the cause of the accident.

Police continue to investigate the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.