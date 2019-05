× Plane crashes at Marion Municipal Airport

MARION, Ind. — Officials confirm a plane has crashed at the Marion Municipal Airport.

Police are not yet releasing details regarding injuries or what led to the crash.

FOX59 has a crew on the way to learn more.

This is the second plane crash to occur in Indiana today. A man had to be medically airlifted to a hospital after crashing a plane in Anderson.

This is a developing story.