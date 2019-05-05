Producers of ‘Queer Eye’ seek Indiana couples for new wedding-themed series

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Cast members of "Queer Eye" (left-right) Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness at The Library of Congress on April 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Netflix)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The creators of popular reality series “Queer Eye” are seeking couples in the Indianapolis area who want to get married but haven’t been able to tie the knot.

Perhaps life events or challenges have put a wedding on hold. Two people may be legally married but they haven’t made the time for a romantic celebration.

These are the types of true-life stories likely to land on an upcoming series being developed by Scout Productions, the company responsible for current Netflix series “Queer Eye” and former Bravo series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

Couples can apply online at lovestory.castingcrane.com.

