× Sunny and seasonal end to the weekend

Central Indiana will finally see a break from rain this Sunday. High pressure is building into the state today and it will keep the area dry through Monday. Today will be a great opportunity to get any yard work or mowing done around the house because another active weather pattern will set up this work week!

The Indianapolis Indians have another home game this afternoon against the Louisville Bats. The weather will be ideal at the ball park! Temperatures will become comfortable this afternoon and skies will remain mostly clear. The UV index is high today and running at a 7, which means you may want to bring sunblock to watch the game.

If you do not get the chance to mow today, you should have another opportunity on Monday. However, isolated showers will be possible over northern Indiana Monday afternoon as a weak frontal boundary sags south. Southerly winds tomorrow will help drive up temperatures in the mid-70s!

Rain and storm chances return on Tuesday, which will mark the beginning of another active weather pattern. Indianapolis will have daily rain chances for the remainder of the work week. The Weather Authority will closely watch the potential for strong storms on Thursday. We are still several days out, but will continue to have updates as they become available with new forecast model runs.