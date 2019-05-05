× Work week starts nice; daily rain chances returning

Sunshine has been flooding central Indiana all day, creating a beautiful finish to the weekend! Temperatures have made it to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s across central Indiana.

High pressure overhead will keep skies mostly clear tonight, allowing temperatures to cool into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s overnight. Plan on warmer weather tomorrow as winds shift out of the southwest late tonight. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70’s by afternoon.

We’ll still be a good bit of sunshine but clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday. Most of us will stay completely dry tomorrow but an isolated late afternoon/evening shower can’t be ruled out. Those with the best chance of rain will be in our northern counties, along an approaching frontal boundary.

An unsettled weather pattern will linger in the area late Monday night through early Friday morning. Daily chances of rain will be possible, however, there will still be plenty of dry time throughout the week. The system passing on Thursday will flood more moisture and energy into the state, before a cold front sweeps it away again by Friday morning. Thursday will be a system we’re keeping a close eye on for storm development. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.