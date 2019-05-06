× 100-year-old granddaughter of Ball State founder receives honorary degree

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 100-year-old woman received an honorary doctorate of arts degree from Ball State University on Saturday.

Lucina Ball Moxley isn’t a stranger to the university. She’s actually the granddaughter of William C. Ball, one of the five Ball brothers who founded the college a century ago.

“In honoring you today, Ball State University recognizes your lifetime accomplishments as a musician, educator, and patron of the arts,” President Goeffrey S. Mearns said. “And with this award, we also recognize the historic contributions of the members of your family — a family whose vision and generosity continues to transform the lives of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni.”

About 3,200 students graduated during the commencement ceremony, which Governor Eric Holcomb spoke at.

During his remarks, Gov. Holcomb urged the new graduates to stay in Indiana.

“Do what the Ball brothers did 100 years ago and find a way to make our state better,” he said. “You already earned a world-class education in Indiana. And now you can begin a meaningful career and create the ‘next big thing’ right here.”