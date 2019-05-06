× 91-year-old man dies after being struck by car in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A 91-year-old Noblesville man died after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, the accident happened around 3:10 p.m. near 19570 Cumberland Road.

Police said it appeared a 2001 Mercury Marquis was headed northbound on Cumberland Road when 91-year-old James O. Cross Jr. unexpectedly went into the path of the car.

The driver, 85-year-old George A. Allen of Cicero, told police he wasn’t able to stop his vehicle in time to avoid hitting Cross, who was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after suffering significant injuries. Hospital staff said Cross died around 12:10 a.m. Monday.

Allen wasn’t hurt in the crash. Police said a passenger in his car was also uninjured.

Cumberland Road was restricted between Allisonville Road and Mallery Drive for the investigation and crash reconstruction. The road reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday.