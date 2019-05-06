× Blink-182, Lil Wayne to bring concert tour to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Blink-182 is joining rapper Lil Wayne for their first-ever co-headlining tour across North America, which includes a show in Indiana.

The artists will come to the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville on Wednesday, July 3 as part of their tour.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne put together an announcement video featuring a mash-up of “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli.”

“Fans can expect a tour like no other from the two artists who have both defined and defied their respective genres over the past two decades. They have both seen incredible success in their long-lasting careers with the astonishing number of awards, multi-platinum albums and singles and #1 songs stacked between the two of them – a testament to each’s long standing and loyal fan bases,” LiveNation said in a release.

Tickets go on sale on May 10 at noon on LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour, meaning Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets starting on May 7 at 10 a.m. until May 9 at 10 p.m.

To celebrate National Concert Week, a very limited number of $20 all-in tickets will be available today at 2 p.m. ET until Tuesday, May 7th at 10 p.m. local time in select markets while supplies last.