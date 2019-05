× Bud Light launches rainbow pride bottles to show support for LGBTQ

ST LOUIS – Bud Light just debuted special packaging to support the LGBT community.

They’ll distribute “rainbow pride” aluminum bottles through the month of June.

They say the colors symbolize unity with “GLAAD,” The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Bud Light has supported ” GLAAD ” since the 1980’s.

Bud Light will donate one dollar of every case to the organization from May 27 through June 30.