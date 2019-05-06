Educators can get discounts, freebies during Teacher Appreciation Week

Posted 7:44 AM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53AM, May 6, 2019

Diverse Group of Students in Conference Room raising Arms up actively participating in Seminar Teachers Body on background

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Educators can score free food and other discounts in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. It runs from Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 12.

Offers vary based on location, and most businesses will require you to show a valid school ID in order to get the discount.

If you know of any local businesses offering special promotions for teachers, share the info with us by emailing fox59news@fox59.com.

The following list was compiled with help from FOX8.

Arby’s: Teachers or administrators can receive a free sandwich Tuesday, May 7 at participating locations with a valid ID.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in can receive a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree.

Chick-fil-A: Select locations are offering teachers location-specific promotions on Tuesday and others are celebrating for a week. Contact your local Chick-Fil-A for more information.

ChipotleTeachers, faculty and school staff with a valid school ID can get buy-one-get-one free burritos, bowls, salads and tacos on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close.  This deal only applies to in-person orders.

Cici’s Pizza: Teachers and school staff can enjoy the Cici’s buffet for free on Tuesday with a valid school ID and a coupon.

McAlister’s DeliTeachers can get a free sweet tea all week with a valid school ID.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is not offering a nationwide promotion, but according to RetailMeNot some locations are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.  You’ll need to contact your local chain for more information.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers can receive a buy-one-get-one free promotion on sandwiches, pick-you-pairs or salads Monday through Sunday with a valid ID.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers: From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday teachers and school faculty can get a free Box Combo with a valid school ID.

Sonic Drive-InSonic is honoring teachers all month long.  Beginning Tuesday educators and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does” can receive a free Route 44 drink or slushy with a purchase.  The order must be placed on the Sonic app using the promo code TEACHERS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.