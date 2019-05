× Fever open up training camp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever began training camp Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for its 20th season in the WNBA.

Camp is the first experience in professional basketball for the third overall pick in last month’s draft, Teaira McCown.

The center joined her Fever and Mississippi State teammate, Victoria Vivians (sitting out this season with a torn ACL) on the FOX59 red couch with Chris Hagan to talk about the upcoming season.