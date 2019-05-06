× Indianapolis first responders help woman in labor get through ‘roadside delivery’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis first responders were on baby duty Monday.

IMPD officers were flagged down near Raymond Street and State Avenue on the city’s near southeast side to help a woman in labor.

The family was on their way to the hospital, but just couldn’t get there in time. Within five minutes of paramedics arriving, baby Willow was delivered.

“It’s hard to make someone comfortable delivering a baby anyway, let alone in the front seat of a car, so we did what we could to try to comfort her,” said firefighter Tim Lavin. “Let her know we were going to be okay.”

Willow’s father and older sibling were there to see the birth and one of her grandmothers even showed up at the scene to get a peek before she went to the hospital.

“It was nice to be able to get to bring life into the world, see the smile on mom’s face,” said paramedic Jon Keiser. “Honestly, mom did all the work. We were just there to help and assist.”

Willow and her mother are healthy and doing well.