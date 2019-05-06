× Pick of the week! Showers and another cool-down on the way…

Cool, clear start for most out-the-door! Plenty of sunshine on the way today, while we warm steadily into the middle to upper 70’s this afternoon. Should be a fantastic day and the “pick of the week!”

Spotty showers begin there return on Tuesday and will remain a bit unsettled through Thursday night. A few storms may impact us too through the week but nothing overly severe jumps out at this time.

The weather pattern will cool by Friday and into the weekend. Models are currently divided on rain chances for Saturday and into Sunday. For now, we will keep the shower chances in for both Saturday and Sunday (Mother’s Day) until further notice. In the days ahead, expect some changes for the weekend, or at least, a more accurate timing…