Rain chances are returning while a cooling temperature trend emerges

DRY TIME

For the first time since April 22nd - 23rd we had back to back dry days in Indianapolis and area-wide! The soggy stretch has been pesky, with rainfall over the past week of .77". Locally some totals have exceeded 2" and dating back to late April in excess of 5" were recorded.

According to the USDA, a mere 3% of the corn crop has been planted in the state which is well below the average of 35% to date!

The chance of rain is on the rise again as a cold front slowly settles south late Monday night. At this time the shower and storm threat will remain in the northern quarter of the state but gradually increase south by Tuesday afternoon. The slow moving front will be the focus for a scattering of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two by late afternoon and evening. Dry time will be plentiful Tuesday and even Wednesday but the rain threat will once again surge later in the week.

Showers are to scatter and ease again Wednesday early in the day but the best bet for rain is looking like Thursday when area-wide rainfall is likely. Rain and thunderstorms swell in coverage reaching over 70% by early afternoon. The rainy Thursday forecast precedes drying out as we head toward the weekend - will this weekend be dry? Chances are that it will not! Once again, we have not had an entirely dry weekend in central Indiana since February 2nd and 3rd - Super Bowl weekend!

SPRING TEMPS

Spring 2019 out the gate was a cold one but after seven consecutive days above normal we are evening out early in May. To-date, 52% of the days have been below normal, a huge turn considering at one point in early April 78% were below normal. Current forecasts are leaning toward cooler days returning with the latest 8-14 day temperate outlook favoring below normal temperatures here. From Monday on, the average high temperature exceeds 70-degrees. We may fail to reach 70° starting Friday and continuing cool into early next week.