Kids First on Fox: Supporting children as they grieve the death of a parent

INDIANAPOLIS — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12 followed by Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16. Those holidays can be especially tough for children grieving the death of a parent.

LifeSmart Youth CEO Tonja Eagan and Development and Marketing Coordinator of Brooke’s Place stopped by FOX59 to talk about how to help grieving kids as part of our Kids First on Fox series.

The death of a parent can shake the foundation of children’s belief in the world as a safe place.

It can take children much longer to deal with grief, but there are five ways you can support grieving youth.

You can help them by listening, following their lead, validating their feelings, answering their questions, and seeking out additional resources.

Warne says”I know how you feel” and “your parent is in a better place” are two things you should avoid telling young children coping with grief.

For more resources, you’re encouraged to go to the websites for Brooke’s Place and LifeSmart Youth.