Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford will drive IndyCar Grand Prix pace car

Posted 3:51 PM, May 7, 2019, by

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 26: Goaltender Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 26, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Corey Crawford will drive the pace car for Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix.

Race organizers said Tuesday that Crawford will drive a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

The two-time NHL All-Star is the eighth goalie in Chicago Blackhawks history to win more than 100 games and enjoys restoring vintage cars. The 34-year-old Montreal native was the starter during the Blackhawks’ title runs in 2013 and 2015.

Qualifying for the Grand Prix will be held Friday.

