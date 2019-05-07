There are a lot of extra costs when it comes to having a baby. So today in our Money Matters segment we're learning what to financially expect when you're expecting. Mike Reeves, Financial Advisor of Strategic Wealth Designers, joining us now. Mike, what's the first thing parents should be planning for?
Financial planning for a baby
-
Men & women financial differences
-
Marvel’s impact on the film industry
-
Planning ahead to retire early
-
Standing out for a new job or promotion
-
Knowing when it’s time to retire
-
-
Save First, Spend What’s Left Over
-
Spring cleaning your household finances
-
Tax filing deadline is next Monday
-
Reasons to draft a will
-
Ways to reduce credit card debt
-
-
Tariffs, trading with China
-
Starting a business
-
Why a wealth-tax might be ineffective