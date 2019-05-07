× Hogsett, Merritt declare victory in Indianapolis mayoral primaries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Joe Hogsett (D) and Jim Merritt (R) have declared victory in Indianapolis’ mayoral primary election and will face off in the general election this fall.

Incumbent Hogsett took office as Indianapolis’ mayor in 2016. He previously served as a U.S. attorney for Southern District of Indiana from 2010-2014.

Merritt has been a State Senator for 28-years, and threw his hat into the Indianapolis mayoral race in January of 2019. He is running on the platform of “Indianapolis deserves better,” highlighting the senseless violence the city has seen in recent years.

The general election for mayor of Indianapolis will be November 5.

Hogsett issued the following statement after declaring victory in the primary.

MAYOR JOE HOGSETT WINS DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR MAYOR OF INDIANAPOLIS First-term accomplishments and surging grassroots support lead to overwhelming primary day victory INDIANAPOLIS – With an outpouring of grassroots energy and overwhelming support for his first-term accomplishments, Mayor Joe Hogsett secured the Democratic nomination for Mayor of Indianapolis today. “When Indianapolis faced a deep deficit, we worked together to deliver back-to-back balanced budgets. When our city felt the harms of decades of underfunding on our roads and streets, we stepped forward with a plan to spend $400 million on infrastructure over the next four years. And when we saw that not every family feels safe in their neighborhood, we prioritized expanding our police force, invested in programs that target the root causes of violent crime, and returned to community-based beat policing. Together, we have accomplished so much in just a few short years. Tonight, we take another step toward four more,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. Mayor Hogsett’s campaign has seen unprecedented support, with hundreds of volunteers and supporters working to towards his re-election. In December of 2018, Mayor Hogsett and Council President Vop Osili launched a landmark campaign effort aimed at re-electing Mayor Hogsett and building the City-County Council majority. Since its start, the 2019 City-wide Coordinated Campaign has seen a surge of grassroots support and reached over 50,000 voters across Indianapolis prior to the Primary. Mayor Joe Hogsett is the 49th mayor of the City of Indianapolis. During his time in office, Mayor Hogsett has made significant investments in public safety, lifted the city’s 35-year moratorium on new streetlights, and launched a comprehensive criminal justice reform effort. This year, with the unanimous support of the City-County Council, Mayor Hogsett laid out an infrastructure plan that will spend more than $400 million on roads, streets, and sidewalks over the next four years, making much-needed investments in Indianapolis neighborhoods. Mayor Hogsett is committed to creating a city where prosperity and opportunity are attainable for all. That’s why, earlier this year, he launched Indy Achieves, an education program that will provide millions in scholarships and grants to low-income students attending Ivy Tech and IUPUI, helping to increase the number of Marion County residents qualified for the jobs of the 21st century.

FOX59 and CBS4 live streamed Hogsett and Merritt’s victory speeches on Facebook.