IMPD is searching for an armed robber who attacked a man for $5

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for an armed robber who attacked a man… all for $5.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the robbery happened on April 9, 2019 at 10:31 p.m. in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive. That is on the city’s north side.

Police say the robber approached a man, put a gun in his face, and demanded his wallet. He then hit the man on his head and stole $5 before fleeing the area.

Police say the robber had short black hair, a short beard, and he was wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering on the back and light-colored pants.

If you recognize this man, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).