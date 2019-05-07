Incumbent Jim Brainard wins Republican nomination for Carmel mayor

CARMEL, Ind. –Jim Brainard is projected to take the Republican nomination for the mayor of Carmel.

With 200 of 200 precincts reporting Tuesday, Brainard earned nearly 56% of the vote, while his challenger, Fred Glynn, earned about 44%.

Brainard is seeking to win his 7th term when general election voters head to the polls on Nov. 5. The incumbent has been the mayor of Carmel since 1996.

Glynn issued this statement, conceding to Brainard:

Here is a statement from Fred Glynn: pic.twitter.com/BqTDO0Qbiq — Haley Bull (@HaleyBullNews) May 8, 2019

The campaign was contentious and full of a few scandals. Glynn accused the Brainard campaign of bribery.

Brainard has also been accused of misconduct in recent weeks by the city’s clerk-treasurer who is supporting Glynn in the primary. Brainard has denied the accusations, but would not agree to do an interview about the campaign and the controversies that have emerged in recent weeks.

There is no Democratic challenger in the race.