Indiana State Police trooper rear-ended on SB I-65 in Greenwood

Posted 7:14 AM, May 7, 2019, by

Photo from scene courtesy of Matt Hough

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Traffic is now slow in both directions on I-65 in Greenwood after a crash in the northbound lanes spurred a crash involving an Indiana State Police trooper in the southbound lanes.

The first crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on NB I-65 in Greenwood. The left two lanes were blocked between Worthsville Road and Main Street. The second crash occurred about 20 minutes later, directly across the media on SB I-65. An ISP trooper was hit in the crash, but fortunately, he is not injured.

