Indy Parks announces schedule for summer concert, movie series

Photo credit MacAllister Amphitheater Indy Parks and Recreation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indy Parks just announced the schedule for its summer concert and movie series.

The Garfield Park movie series starts with a showing of “Mary Poppins Returns” on Friday, May 24. Other movies on the schedule include “Instant Family,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and “Captain Marvel.”

Also, the Garfield Shakespeare Company will perform “Much Ado about Nothing” in the amphitheater.

At Eagle Creek Park, you can catch a “Jazz on the Point” series, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will make a stop at Ellenberger Park!

Check out the complete list of events below:

Garfield Park MacAllister Amphitheater: “Pops” Series:

  • Wed. 6/05, 7pm: Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra
  • Wed. 6/12, 7pm: Indianapolis Brass Choir
  • Thurs. 6/13, 7pm: Swing Shift Indy Big Band
  • Thurs. 6/20, 7pm: Starlighters Big Band
  • Wed. 6/26, 7pm: Cathy Morris & Friends
  • Thurs. 6/27, 7pm: Indianapolis Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Wed. 7/03, 7pm: 38th Infantry Division Band
  • Wed. 7/10, 7pm: The Blue Side
  • Thurs. 7/11, 7pm: Greater Greenwood Community Band
  • Wed. 7/17, 7pm: Sean Imboden Large Ensemble
  • Thurs. 7/18, 7pm: Indianapolis Municipal Band
  • Wed. 7/24, 7pm: GMH Jazz Orchestra
  • Thurs. 7/25, 7p: New Horizon Band
  • Wed. 7/31, 7pm: The Sophia Goodman Group
  • Thurs. 8/01, 7pm: Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra

Garfield Park: Special Events

  • Sat. 6/29, 4-9pm: PACK THE PARKS: Garfield Park Art & Music Festival at the Garfield Park Arts Center
  • Sat. 7/20, 4-9:30pm: BLAKESTRONG Fest
  • Sun. 9/01, 7:30pm: A Night at the Mac – BEATLES Tribute Band: American English w/ Fireworks
  • Sun. 9/08, 6pm: Opera in the Park w/ The Indianapolis Opera
  • Sat. 10/5, All-Day: Sing With Friends w/ Local Choirs & Purdue University Men’s Glee Club

Garfield Park: MOVIES IN THE PARK
Movies start at dusk, ~9pm

  • Fri. 5/24 Movie: Mary Poppins Returns
  • Fri. 6/07 Movie: Instant Family
  • Fri. 7/12 Movie: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
  • Fri. 7/26 Movie: Captain Marvel

Garfield Park MacAllister Amphitheater: Shakespeare in the Park
The Garfield Shakespeare Company presents: Much Ado About Nothing

  • Fri. 8/16, 8pm
  • Sat. 8/17, 8pm
  • Fri. 8/23, 8pm
  • Sat. 8/24, 8pm
  • Fri. 8/30, 8pm
  • Sat. 8/31, 8pm

Broad Ripple Park: Original Music Series & Special Events

  • Fri. 6/07, 7pm: Indy Shakes
  • Fri. 6/21, 7pm: St. Aubin
  • Fri. 7/05, 7pm: Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery
  • Fri. 8/02, 7pm: Sarah Grain & the Billions of Stars
  • Fri. 8/23, 7pm: Frission Band

Tarkington Park Events 

  • Sat. 6/01, 8am-11pm: Tarkington Park Fest: All-day activities including a showing of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Movie starts at dusk, ~9pm
  • Thurs. 6/13, 6pm: Indy Shakes
  • Tues. 7/09, 11:30am: Griot Drum Ensemble
  • Fri. 8/16, 7pm: Toy Factory

Watkins Park: Blues & Jazz in the Park

  • Sun. 5/19, 5pm: Tad Robinson Band, Todd Harrold Trio
  • Sun. 6/09, 5pm: Schawayna Raie, Harpman & Friends
  • Sun. 7/14, 5pm: Rebekah Meldrum, Milton Tees Blues Band
  • Sun. 8/11, 5pm: Cathy Morris & Friends, Billy Myers & the Trash Collectors
  • Sun. 9/08, 4pm: Urban Renewal, Simply United

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park: Special Events

  • Sat. 6/29, 4:30pm: PACK THE PARKS: Latin Arts Celebration featuring Pavel & Direct Contact
  • Sat. 9/07, 1pm: Kennedy King Block Party featuring 69 Ways & Chocolate

Eagle Creek Park: Jazz on the Point
(Free with gate admission)

  • Wed. 5/29, 6:30pm: Charlie Ballantine Quartet
  • Wed. 6/12, 6:30pm: Owl Music Group w/ Special Guest
  • Wed. 6/26, 6:30pm: Gary Walters & Friends
  • Wed. 7/10, 6:30pm: Amanda Gardier Quintet
  • Wed. 7/24, 6:30pm: Rob Dixon & Triology
  • Wed. 8/07, 6:30pm: Monica Herzig Acoustic Project

Eagle Creek Park: In Concert with Nature
(Free with gate admission)

  • Wed. 6/05, 6:30pm: Blackberry Jam – The Folk Band
  • Wed. 6/19, 6:30pm: Bill Price & His Band of Skeptics
  • Wed. 7/03, 6:30pm: The Half Step Sisters
  • Wed. 7/17, 6:30pm: The Honey Dewdrops
  • Wed. 7/31, 6:30pm: Midwest Rhythm Exchange
  • Wed. 8/14, 6:30pm: Tim Grimm

Holliday Park: Summer Concert Series & Special Events

  • Thurs. 6/06, 7:30pm: Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra
  • Sat. 6/15, 12pm: Indy Shakes
  • Thurs. 6/27, 7pm: Allison Victoria
  • Thurs. 7/18, 7pm: Farrelly/Markiewicz Jazz Quintet
  • Thurs. 8/01, 7pm: Petar & Daniel – Guitar Duo and Friends
  • Thurs. 8/15, 7pm: The World of Jif & the Choosy Mothers
  • Sat. 10/5, 7pm: ROCK THE RUINS CELEBRATION

Ellenberger Park: Symphony in the Park

  • Tues. 7/16, 7:30pm: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Friends of Irving Circle Concerts

  • Sat. 6/01, 7pm: Audio Diner
  • Sat. 7/13, 7pm: Blue Alchemy
  • Sat. 8/10, 7pm: Jeff Stevenson & the Roundups
  • Sat. 9/07, 7pm: The Lightweights XL
