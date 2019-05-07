Indy Parks announces schedule for summer concert, movie series
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indy Parks just announced the schedule for its summer concert and movie series.
The Garfield Park movie series starts with a showing of “Mary Poppins Returns” on Friday, May 24. Other movies on the schedule include “Instant Family,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and “Captain Marvel.”
Also, the Garfield Shakespeare Company will perform “Much Ado about Nothing” in the amphitheater.
At Eagle Creek Park, you can catch a “Jazz on the Point” series, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will make a stop at Ellenberger Park!
Check out the complete list of events below:
Garfield Park MacAllister Amphitheater: “Pops” Series:
- Wed. 6/05, 7pm: Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra
- Wed. 6/12, 7pm: Indianapolis Brass Choir
- Thurs. 6/13, 7pm: Swing Shift Indy Big Band
- Thurs. 6/20, 7pm: Starlighters Big Band
- Wed. 6/26, 7pm: Cathy Morris & Friends
- Thurs. 6/27, 7pm: Indianapolis Philharmonic Orchestra
- Wed. 7/03, 7pm: 38th Infantry Division Band
- Wed. 7/10, 7pm: The Blue Side
- Thurs. 7/11, 7pm: Greater Greenwood Community Band
- Wed. 7/17, 7pm: Sean Imboden Large Ensemble
- Thurs. 7/18, 7pm: Indianapolis Municipal Band
- Wed. 7/24, 7pm: GMH Jazz Orchestra
- Thurs. 7/25, 7p: New Horizon Band
- Wed. 7/31, 7pm: The Sophia Goodman Group
- Thurs. 8/01, 7pm: Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra
Garfield Park: Special Events
- Sat. 6/29, 4-9pm: PACK THE PARKS: Garfield Park Art & Music Festival at the Garfield Park Arts Center
- Sat. 7/20, 4-9:30pm: BLAKESTRONG Fest
- Sun. 9/01, 7:30pm: A Night at the Mac – BEATLES Tribute Band: American English w/ Fireworks
- Sun. 9/08, 6pm: Opera in the Park w/ The Indianapolis Opera
- Sat. 10/5, All-Day: Sing With Friends w/ Local Choirs & Purdue University Men’s Glee Club
Garfield Park: MOVIES IN THE PARK
Movies start at dusk, ~9pm
- Fri. 5/24 Movie: Mary Poppins Returns
- Fri. 6/07 Movie: Instant Family
- Fri. 7/12 Movie: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Fri. 7/26 Movie: Captain Marvel
Garfield Park MacAllister Amphitheater: Shakespeare in the Park
The Garfield Shakespeare Company presents: Much Ado About Nothing
- Fri. 8/16, 8pm
- Sat. 8/17, 8pm
- Fri. 8/23, 8pm
- Sat. 8/24, 8pm
- Fri. 8/30, 8pm
- Sat. 8/31, 8pm
Broad Ripple Park: Original Music Series & Special Events
- Fri. 6/07, 7pm: Indy Shakes
- Fri. 6/21, 7pm: St. Aubin
- Fri. 7/05, 7pm: Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery
- Fri. 8/02, 7pm: Sarah Grain & the Billions of Stars
- Fri. 8/23, 7pm: Frission Band
Tarkington Park Events
- Sat. 6/01, 8am-11pm: Tarkington Park Fest: All-day activities including a showing of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Movie starts at dusk, ~9pm
- Thurs. 6/13, 6pm: Indy Shakes
- Tues. 7/09, 11:30am: Griot Drum Ensemble
- Fri. 8/16, 7pm: Toy Factory
Watkins Park: Blues & Jazz in the Park
- Sun. 5/19, 5pm: Tad Robinson Band, Todd Harrold Trio
- Sun. 6/09, 5pm: Schawayna Raie, Harpman & Friends
- Sun. 7/14, 5pm: Rebekah Meldrum, Milton Tees Blues Band
- Sun. 8/11, 5pm: Cathy Morris & Friends, Billy Myers & the Trash Collectors
- Sun. 9/08, 4pm: Urban Renewal, Simply United
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park: Special Events
- Sat. 6/29, 4:30pm: PACK THE PARKS: Latin Arts Celebration featuring Pavel & Direct Contact
- Sat. 9/07, 1pm: Kennedy King Block Party featuring 69 Ways & Chocolate
Eagle Creek Park: Jazz on the Point
(Free with gate admission)
- Wed. 5/29, 6:30pm: Charlie Ballantine Quartet
- Wed. 6/12, 6:30pm: Owl Music Group w/ Special Guest
- Wed. 6/26, 6:30pm: Gary Walters & Friends
- Wed. 7/10, 6:30pm: Amanda Gardier Quintet
- Wed. 7/24, 6:30pm: Rob Dixon & Triology
- Wed. 8/07, 6:30pm: Monica Herzig Acoustic Project
Eagle Creek Park: In Concert with Nature
(Free with gate admission)
- Wed. 6/05, 6:30pm: Blackberry Jam – The Folk Band
- Wed. 6/19, 6:30pm: Bill Price & His Band of Skeptics
- Wed. 7/03, 6:30pm: The Half Step Sisters
- Wed. 7/17, 6:30pm: The Honey Dewdrops
- Wed. 7/31, 6:30pm: Midwest Rhythm Exchange
- Wed. 8/14, 6:30pm: Tim Grimm
Holliday Park: Summer Concert Series & Special Events
- Thurs. 6/06, 7:30pm: Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra
- Sat. 6/15, 12pm: Indy Shakes
- Thurs. 6/27, 7pm: Allison Victoria
- Thurs. 7/18, 7pm: Farrelly/Markiewicz Jazz Quintet
- Thurs. 8/01, 7pm: Petar & Daniel – Guitar Duo and Friends
- Thurs. 8/15, 7pm: The World of Jif & the Choosy Mothers
- Sat. 10/5, 7pm: ROCK THE RUINS CELEBRATION
Ellenberger Park: Symphony in the Park
- Tues. 7/16, 7:30pm: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Friends of Irving Circle Concerts
- Sat. 6/01, 7pm: Audio Diner
- Sat. 7/13, 7pm: Blue Alchemy
- Sat. 8/10, 7pm: Jeff Stevenson & the Roundups
- Sat. 9/07, 7pm: The Lightweights XL