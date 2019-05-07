Kim Galeaz shares nutrition tips for moms at every age

Whether you’re a new mom at 25 or a seasoned grandma at 65, certain nutrients and foods during certain years will help keep you healthy, vibrant and energetic. Dietitian Kim Galeaz shares smart eating tips for moms of every age—starting with your 20s and 30s, heading into your 40s and 50s, and even past your 60s.

Kim’s Grilled Steak Fajitas

1 ½ pounds sirloin tip steak (or sirloin, flank or skirt steak)

Fajita Seasoning

1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

¾ teaspoon Private Selection smoked paprika (or more for smokier, hotter flavor)

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Fajita Marinade

¾ cup Kroger Orange Juice

1/3 cup lime juice

Zest from 1 large lime

2 ½ tablespoons Kroger vegetable oil

2 – 3 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

2 ½ tablespoons Fajita Seasoning Mix (above)

Fajita Rainbow Vegetables

1 large green bell pepper

1 large red bell pepper

1 large yellow bell pepper

1 large orange bell pepper

1-2 large onions (your preference)

1-2 tablespoons Kroger vegetable oil

At least 2 tablespoons Fajita Seasoning Mix (above)

8 to 16 Kroger whole wheat flour tortillas

Optional additional toppings: Fresh lime wedges, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado, salsa

In a small bowl, whisk/stir together all fajita herbs and spices until well blended. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together all marinade ingredients until thoroughly blended. Place steak in an 8-inch square glass casserole dish. Pour marinade mixture over steak. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour. (Up to 2 hours maximum).

While steak marinates, preheat grill to medium-high. Wash and cut bell peppers into strips. Cut onions into thin strips. Toss bell peppers and onions in a large bowl with oil and at least 2 tablespoons homemade Fajita Seasoning Mix. Place vegetable mixture in a 9×13 grill-ready pan (or foil disposable pan) and grill until vegetables are desired doneness (crispy, crisp-tender or very soft….you pick!). Depending on how much you have in the pan, and your pan size, it will take anywhere between 15 and 30 minutes typically.

When vegetable are “almost” done, remove steak from marinade and place directly on hot grill grates. Grill, turning only once, until internal temperature is about 125⁰F for medium-rare. It won’t take very long, maybe even less than 10 minutes, so watch closely. Let steak rest about 10 minutes before slicing so you don’t lose juices.

Cut steak into fajita-sized strips and serve with grilled vegetables on Kroger whole wheat or white flour tortillas. Include any other toppings you’d like, too. Refrigerate leftover beef strips and vegetables in separate containers. Makes at least 8 servings.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Fruit & Cheese Kabobs

Cantaloupe

Watermelon

*Tiny mozzarella balls (from an 8 oz. container Murray’s Ciliegine Mozzarella in Kroger Deli)

Kiwi

Black, red or green grapes

Strawberries

Wooden skewers (at least 9 inches)

*There are 16 mozzarella balls in a container, so aim for enough other fruit to make 16 kabobs.

Wash all produce, including outside of melons and kiwi. Cut cantaloupe and watermelon into chunks about 1 to 1 1/2 inches in size. Cut ripe kiwi into thick slices. Remove green leaves from strawberry tops. Pat mozzarella balls slightly dry. Arrange 1 piece each fruit plus 1 mozzarella ball on skewer. Refrigerate until serving/eating time. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container.

Makes 16 skewers/kabobs.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD



Smoked Salmon Breakfast Toast

1 slice Kroger Private Selection Flax & Fiber Bread, toasted

2 ounces smoked salmon (from 4 oz. package Private Selection Smoked Salmon)

1 slice Kroger Havarti cheese

Sliced tomatoes (1 or 2 slices)

Sliced red onion

Fresh dill weed

Capers

Fresh lemon juice/zest, optional

Arrange cheese and smoked salmon on toasted bread. Top with as much sliced tomato, red onion, dill weed and capers as you’d like. Add lemon juice/zest if desired.

Makes 1 sandwich with power-packed 22 grams protein

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Blueberry Lemon Cashew Smoothie

¾ cup blueberry kefir (such as Lifeway in Kroger dairy case)

½ cup Kroger nonfat Greek yogurt

¾ cup washed and patted dry fresh blueberries

2 tablespoons Kroger salted cashews

Juice and zest from one-fourth of a fresh lemon

Fresh mint for garnish (optional)

Add kefir, yogurt, blueberries, cashews, lemon juice and zest to blender container. Process until smooth. Add more of any ingredient if desired. Makes 1 smoothie (about 1 ¾ cup size)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD