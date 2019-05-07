In this week’s medical minute, Ascension St. Vincent focuses on Type 1 Diabetes.
Medical Minute: Type 1 Diabetes
-
Health insurer Cigna caps out-of-pocket expenses at $25 for 30-day supply of insulin
-
Study: Americans becoming more inactive, computers partly to blame
-
North Carolina dentist loses license after 2 patients die, deemed ‘grave risk to the public’
-
Heart failure deaths on the rise in younger US adults, researchers say
-
Study: Drinking 2 or more diet beverages a day linked to high risk of stroke, heart attacks
-
-
Fishers police warn community about mail thieves
-
Texas proposal would ban people from using food stamps to buy energy drinks, soda, other junk food
-
Medical Minute: Opioid addiction
-
Medical Minute: Leaky Bladder
-
Medical Minute: Seat belt Safety
-
-
Medical Minute: Sports vs Primary Care
-
IU Health begins virtual behavioral health assessments statewide
-
Gov. Holcomb signs bill mandating newborns be screened for 3 additional diseases