New products unveiled at the National Hardware Show

LAS VEGAS, NV. -- It's time to start sprucing up your home for spring. The National Hardware Show is going on right now in Las Vegas and experts are showcasing some of the latest trends and products. HGTV lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards gave us a sneak peek of some of the new products.
